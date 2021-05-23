Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Clare Marsh, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Clare Marsh brought home three gold medals for Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy at the PIAA District 6 Class 2A Track & Field Championships in Altoona on Tuesday. Marsh won gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.19, in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.75, and was a part of Saint Joseph’s first-place-winning 4x400-meter relay team (along with Kita Chappell, Kathleen Simander and Tara Hershbine).

Colton Sands, Penns Valley

After missing out on the first part of the regular season due to injury, Penns Valley distance runner Colton Sands brought home two gold medals from the PIAA District 6 Class 2A Track & Field Championships in Altoona on Tuesday. The North Carolina signee won gold in the boys’ 800-meter race with a time of 1:59.66 and in the 1,600-meter race in 4:21.81, narrowly beating out teammate Brendan Colwell both times. Sands was also part of Penns Valley’s sixth-place 4x400-meter relay team.

Logan Soltis, State College

Logan Soltis had two key home runs for State College softball last week. Her two-run homer at the top of the seventh gave the Little Lions the lead and eventual 3-1 win over Tyrone on May 17. She hit another dinger on Thursday in State College’s 5-2 win over Bald Eagle Area. With the Little Lions trailing by one in the bottom of the second, she homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs to take the lead.

State College boys’ 4x100m relay team

The State College boys’ 100m relay team — made up of Eniayo Ogunranti, Carson Franks, Ryan Lindenberg and Nolan Markowski — brought home a gold medal from Thursday’s PIAA District 6 Class 3A Track & Field Championships in Altoona, helping the Little Lions to an overall first-place finish as a team. The relay team’s time of 42.19 was, at the time, the fastest in the state, but has since been topped by Red Lion’s 41.78. Each individual on the relay team also brought home plenty of hardware from Altoona. Ogunranti anchored the group, and also won gold in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Franks was right behind him in both, bring home silver in both events. Markowski earned bronze in the 200m for the State High sweep. Lindenberg was also a part of the 4x400m relay team that took a gold medal and won gold in the 300m hurdles.

State College boys’ 4x800m relay team

State High’s 800m relay team took home the gold medal Thursday at the PIAA District 6 Class 3A Track & Field Championships in Altoona. The team — made up of Brady Bigger, Bennett Norton, Sean Adams and Matthew Staniar — ran the race in 7:50.99 and set a new fastest time in the state. State High still held the record as of press time Sunday evening. Bigger also won gold in the 800m, 1600m, and as part of the 4x400m. He was joined on the 4x400m team by Adams — who finished second to Bigger in the 800m — and Norton — who finished third in the 800m.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

While Lexi Rogers began the week with a loss against against Bald Eagle Area, pitching six innings, giving up four hits, four runs (three earned), while walking 10 and striking out six, she went 2-for-4, with a double and an RBI on Monday. The next day against Huntingdon in a win, she gave up no runs, no hits, while walking two and striking out eight. She went 2-for-3 from the plate with four RBIs and two home runs.

In the District 6 Class 5A softball semifinal game on Thursday, Rogers pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), while walking three and striking out eight batters. The senior went 2-for-3 from the plate with a home run and three RBIs in a 9-2 victory.