Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Penns ValleyÕs Avelyn Van Heyst gets a hit that scores two runs in the top of the sixth inning of the District 6 2A game against Mount Union at St. Francis on Thursday, June 3, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Seth Shuey, Bellefonte

Shuey pitched five innings against Penn Cambria, allowing two runs. He had 16 first-pitch strikes, four strikeouts and had two hits at the plate. Bellefonte won the District 5A Championship by a score of 12-3.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Bellefonte softball won its PIAA Class 5A play-in matchup on Thursday against DuBois with a score of 8-1. Rogers led the way with one run allowed in seven innings of work. She added five strikeouts on the day and had two hits of her own from the dish.

Avelyn Van Heyst, Penns Valley

Van Heyst had a single, double, two RBIs and a run scored in Penns Valley softball’s close 4-3 loss against Mount Union in the District 6 Class 2A Championship.

Leah Moyer, State College

The State College girls lacrosse attack led their playoff matchup against Mount Lebanon with three goals and three draw controls. The Lady Little Lions lost 7-5.

Nate Polo, State College

Polo drove in a run on a triple and scored a run in the third inning of State College baseball’s 4-3 loss in the District 6 Class 6A Championship game.