What to know about State College’s high school football team heading into the 2021 season

State College football dealt with a number of changes during the offseason, including finding a new quarterback following Conrad Moore’s graduation and a new starter at running back with the departure of Dresyn Green to Colgate.

Despite the changes, the Little Lions are eager to get the season started with coach Matt Lintal at the helm. He holds a 62-23 record all-time with State College and is coming off of a 4-3 year in a COVID-shortened season in 2020.

Surrounding the team is a sense of camaraderie with players hustling and encouraging each other throughout practice. The older players are pushing the younger ones and handing down their knowledge. On Monday, junior varsity and varsity practiced with one another in the rain, competing to set the tone for the season.

It’s a far cry from last year’s circumstances with the PIAA’s COVID-19 guidelines and the inability to hold a normal schedule.

“It’s tough to compare anything to last year just with the circumstances that we were under,” Lintal said. “But this feels great to have the kids out here. The energy has been awesome, the kids come everyday happy, excited and grateful for the opportunity. They know that they can’t take this for granted and they know what they went through last year. So, they’re hungry to be out here and be together, working hard and challenging each other.”

2020 Season Review

His team began the 2020 season against Central Dauphin with a 35-13 loss, but bounced back with a 31-0 home win against Cumberland Valley. State College beat Carlisle in a 38-29 away game the following week and lost 22-21 to Altoona in a heartbreaker in the Class 6A District 6 Championship. Just three days later, the Little Lions played a rescheduled game with Harrisburg, to help the Cougars retain postseason eligibility, falling 41-6. But State College was able to get in a few more games, finishing the season strong with a 42-35 win over Chambersburg and a 45-21 victory over Hollidaysburg.

2021 Schedule

8/27 @ Mifflin County

9/3 vs. Downingtown East

9/10 @ Holidaysburg

9/17 vs. Chambersburg

9/24 @ Central Dauphin East

10/1 vs. Central Dauphin

10/8 @ Cumberland Valley

10/15 vs. Carlisle

10/23 @ Harrisburg

10/29 vs. Altoona

Key Starters Lost

Dresyn Green - RB/DB

Nehemiah Howell - RB

Sammy Knipe - H/DB

Conrad Moore - QB

Carson Franks - DB

Aiden Spitler - K

Emerson Martin - DL

Jackson Edwards - OL/DL

Stevie Guthoff - DL

Harrison Schoen - OL/DL

Offensive Starters Returning

WR Jashaun Green, 6’2, 180

WR Brandon Price, 6’0, 180

H Kyle Kurzinger, 6’2, 215

Slot TJ Yoder, 5’10, 180

Center Xander Cox, 5’7 250

OL Toby Brennan, 6’3, 270

OL Michael Dincher, 6’3, 290

LB JW Scott, 6’1, 235

H Stephen Scourtis, 6’4, 240

“While we have multiple kids competing for the starting quarterback position, we believe we have multiple kids who can win games for us at that spot,” Lintal said. “Additionally, we have a number of other guys who are ready to make huge impacts. Jashaun Green, TJ Yoder and Michael Dincher will take their experience and help pave the way for our offense this year. Just like any year, dominating the line of scrimmage will always be the key.”

Offensive Player to Watch: Michael Dincher

Dincher is a 6-3, 290-pound offensive guard who is the anchor of the line. He has generated Division I scholarships offers from Bowling Green and Coastal Carolina and is rated as the 51st interior offensive lineman of the 2023 class and the 16th-ranked player in Pennsylvania, per 247Sports.

“This year it’s been better to get to know the guys around you and just be more comfortable playing next to them,” Dincher said. “If I’m not physical and I don’t do my job, then the player will fall apart and nothing is going to work. This season [I want] to get as far as we can. God-willing, we get to the state championship and hopefully win that.”

Defensive Starters Returning

DB Jashaun Green, 6’2, 180

LB Jack Roeshot, 5’11, 195

DB Brandon Price, 6’0, 180

DE Kyle Kurzinger, 6’2, 215

LB Ryan Domico, 5’10, 195

LB JW Scott, 6’1, 235

DE Stephen Scourtis, 6’4, 230

“With returning starters on every level of the defense, we expect a big play defense,” Lintal said. “The bookends of Scourtis and Kurzinger upfront, followed by a much bigger and more physical JW Scott and Jack Roeshot should limit teams on the ground. On the back half, Jashaun Green, Brandon Price and Calvin Roan have the physicality, speed and athleticism to limit teams in the air.”

Defensive Player to Watch: Kyle Kurzinger

Kurzinger had seven solo tackles and six assists with 2.5 tackles in for a loss in five games last year. He led the team in sacks with 2.5.

“I definitely want to get up there in sacks [this season]. I want to get there with touchdowns,” Kurzinger said. “We ride together; it’s a team sport — let’s get it.”

Special Teams Starters Returning:

Nick Kowalski - K/P

Kyle Kurzinger - Long Snapper