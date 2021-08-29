Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Now that high school sports are back in swing, so are the Centre Daily Times’ weekly Athlete of the Week polls. Here are this week’s nominees, presented in alphabetical order.

The nominees were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com.



The poll closes at noon Friday.

Finn Furmanek, State College

Furmanek began State College’s 51-6 rout of Mifflin County with a 55-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Yoder on the opening drive. Later in the matchup, the Little Lions quarterback punched the ball into the end zone on a 5-yard rush.

Matt Martin, Philipsburg-Osceola

The P-O running back was featured heavily in Friday’s 28-21 overtime loss to West Branch. He had 21 carries for 139 yards on the ground, along with two receptions for 33 yards, generating 172 yards of total offense and a touchdown.

Tim Peters, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Tim Peters has quickly established himself as an athlete to watch this fall season. The junior golfer placed second out of more than 80 golfers entered in the Happy Valley Invitational on Aug. 19 — shooting a 72 (par) — and placed first in each match the 2-4 WolfPack has participated in until at least Friday (stats for the Central Mountain match were unavailable by press time). He was the lone golfer to break 80 in a quad meet with East Juniata, Millersburg and Newport, shooting a 73, and shot a 70 (-2) in Saint Joseph’s loss to Altoona. Peters led his young team in a win over Sugar Valley Rural Charter School on Thursday, shooting a 74.

Max Yetsko, Bald Eagle Area

Yetsko had a big interception in Bald Eagle Area’s 20-0 victory over Troy. The senior cornerback read the eyes of Troy quarterback Justice Chimics and took the ball 60 yards in the opposite direction for a touchdown.

T.J. Yoder, State College

Yoder had two touchdowns in a 51-6 blowout of Mifflin County. His first touchdown came on the opening drive — catching a pass from Furmanek and taking it 55 yards for a score. Yoder’s second touchdown was the result of a 2-yard jet sweep rush.