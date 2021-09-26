Penns Valley football’s Ty Watson is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Sept. 13-18

Penns ValleyÕs Ty Watson runs with the ball during the game against Bald Eagle Area on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from Sept. 13-18 has been determined by our readers. Penns Valley running back Ty Watson has won the weekly poll, finishing with 44 percent of the vote (543 votes). Philipsburg-Osceola soccer’s Carson Long, who won last week, came in second with 30.63 percent of the vote (378 votes).

Watson had two touchdowns in Penns Valley’s 35-20 win against Philipsburg-Osceola on Sept. 18. He began with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 9:28 left in the first half. Later on in the game, Watson intercepted a pass and then rushed 80 yards two plays later for a touchdown and kicked his own extra point to salt away the game for the Rams.

Check back Monday for the Centre County Athlete of the Week poll for the week of Sept. 20-25.