State College lacrosse’s Lizzie Paterno is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for May 10-15

State College’s Lizzie Paterno runs with the ball during an April 29 lacrosse game against Red Land High School in State College. Centre Daily Times, file

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from May 10-15 has been determined by our readers. State College lacrosse’s Lizzie Paterno earned the honor with 43.46% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Paterno had three goals and one assist in a 6-3 win against Palmyra last Monday. She followed up with a goal and three assists in State College’s matchup against Hershey in the Mid Penn Lacrosse Championship last Friday, dropping the game 9-8. The Little Lions are 13-2 on the season.

Check back on Monday for the eighth athlete of the week poll for the Centre County spring sports season.