Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Bellefonte’s Nolan Weaver celebrates after scoring a touchdown after collecting a fumble during a high school football game between Bellefonte Area High School and Philipsburg-Osceola High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Bellefonte, Pa. For the Centre Daily Times

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

Finn Furmanek, State College

The State College quarterback and wide receiver tossed a passing touchdown and had a rushing touchdown, along with a 40-yard catch and a 29-yard reception in a 42-21 loss versus Downingtown East. It was his second two-touchdown performance of the season after throwing and rushing for scores versus Mifflin County.

Marlee Kwasnica, State College

The junior Kwasnica, had an opening mile of 5:40 to lead the entire field at the Big Valley Invitational on Saturday. For the majority of the race, Kwasnica held the lead with Forest Hill’s Delaney Dumm in second. Dumm finally caught up to Kwasnica for the overall win with a time of 18:52, slightly edging out Kwasnica (18:56). Kwasnica had the best time for all 3A runners. Kwasnica was ranked No. 25 in the state to start the year by PaMileSplit, the highest rank for Centre County runners.

Jarrett Stover, Penns Valley

Stover owned a two-touchdown performance in Penns Valley’s 40-7 rout of Huntingdon. The Penns Valley running back had his first touchdown on a 24-yard rush to put the Rams up 20-0 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. He later scored on a 3-yard rush with under a minute left in the first half to give Penns Valley a 27-0 lead.

Chris Warner, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Warner made school history on Aug. 31 when he hit the first in-competition hole-and-one for Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy. The freshman made the shot in a match against Bald Eagle Area at Skytop.

Nolan Weaver, Bellefonte

Weaver had a dominant defensive performance on Friday night against Philipsburg-Osceola. The Bellefonte linebacker forced a fumble, had a nine-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 22-6 victory. Additionally, Bellefonte retained possession of the Luther Trophy, to honor the late William Luther, who coached both programs.