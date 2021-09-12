Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Bald Eagle Area’s Camron Watkins cuts down the field with the ball and and scores a touchdown during the game against North Penn-Mansfield on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Bald Eagle Area won, 50-7. adrey@centredaily.com

Garrett Burns, Bald Eagle

Burns ran all over the North Penn-Mansfield defense with a 9-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and followed up in the second half with a 36-yard rushing touchdown. Bald Eagle finished the game with a 50-7 victory.

Cam Watkins, Bald Eagle

Watkins scored two touchdowns in the first half against North Penn-Mansfield on Friday, taking a screen pass from quarterback Carson Nagle for 69 yards. Then, he followed up in the second quarter with a 19-yard reception on a fade route for a touchdown in the 50-7 victory.

Carson Long, Philipsburg-Osceola

After a tough season-opening loss to Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer was able to bounce back with a 3-2 win over Bald Eagle Area on Thursday. That win was in large part thanks to Long, who had a hat trick in the victory. Long scored three times out of the five shots he took. He was assisted by Evan Bock and Alex Godin. Long also had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 loss to Clearfield.

Finn Furmanek, State College

Furmanek continued his strong play on the season with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, an 11-yard passing touchdown and a 75-yard passing touchdown. He finished with 15-of-25 passes for 251 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 16 carries for 69 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Marlee Kwasnica, State College

Kwasnica finished second individually to help State College girls cross country to a first-place finish out of 11 teams at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State on Friday. Kwasnica crossed the finish line with a time of 19:07. Kwasnica was running in second for most of the race Selinsgroves’ Shaela Kruskie until after the 2 mile mark, where Kwasnica and Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder overtook Kruskie, according to State College coach Rebecca Donaghue. Alder came home with the win. State College also saw strong performance from juniors Amy Devan and Natalie Koncoski, who placed eighth and 10th, respectively.