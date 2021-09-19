Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey, pictured at the District 6 Class 2A track meet in May, had two first-place finishes in cross country meets this week, and broke a school record. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor's note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition.

Here are this week's nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

Finn Furmanek, State College

Furmanek went 11-for-22 on passes for 245 yards and two passing touchdowns in a 38-20 victory for State College football over Chambersburg on Friday. He also rushed nine times for 69 yards and a rushing touchdown. He’s now had seven touchdown completions on the season and no interceptions.

Carson Long, Philipsburg-Osceola

Long helped the Mountie soccer team go 3-0 this past week. He started his week on Sept. 13 with a three-goal, eight-assist game in a 13-0 victory over Tyrone. Long’s eight assist’s broke the school’s 25-year-old record for single-game assists. The freshman then scored the game-winning goal against Huntingdon on Wednesday, and had another three-goal performance — plus an assist — in a 5-4 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Thursday. He also scored two extra points in P-O football’s 35-20 loss to Penns Valley on Friday.

Chad Muckey, Philipsburg-Osceola

The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team went down to Big Spring High School in Newville on Saturday to compete in the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational, where Muckey took first with a time of 17:09. Earlier in the week, Muckey set a new school record, placing first in 17:07 in a Mountain League tri-meet with Penns Valley and Bellefonte.

Anna Stitzer, Penns Valley

The Penns Valley cross country runner placed first in 19:36 in a Mountain League meet with Philipsburg-Osceola and Bellefonte on Wednesday, almost breaking a course record. The Penns Valley girls beat Philipsburg-Osceola by the score of 28-29 and Bellefonte by the score of 21-35 in their quest for a fifth-straight Mountain League title.

Ty Watson, Penns Valley

Watson scored twice in the Rams’ 35-20 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday. His 10-yard rushing touchdown tied the game at 14-14 with 9:28 left in the first half. He had an interception near the end of the game, then rushed 80 yards for a touchdown and kicked an extra point to put the game away for the Rams.