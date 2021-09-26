Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week's nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

Garrett Burns, Bald Eagle Area

Burns’ rushing attack was key to Bald Eagle Area football’s 14-0 win over Penns Valley on Friday. The senior had a career night, running for 279 yards on 32 carries, including a 53-yard run late in the game that sealed the Eagles’ victory.

Finn Furmanek, State College

Furmanek had another multi-touchdown performance against Central Dauphin East with a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. State College lost 34-13 on Friday.

Quiana Guo, State College

Guo went 3-for-3 in singles play last week for State College tennis. She began with a victory over Hollidaysburg’s Gretta Rhodes in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 10-7) on Monday. She followed up on Tuesday by defeating Mercersberg Academy’s Isabel Su, 8-0. Guo went on to finish her strong week by defeating Central Dauphin’s Lauryn Chatner 6-0, 6-0, to improve to 12-1 on the season.

Reese Hazelton, Philipsburg-Osceola

Hazelton’s steady play continues to help power a Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team that’s now 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The Mounties earned wins this week, over Penns Valley (3-1) and Bald Eagle Area (3-0). Hazelton had 27 kills and 23 digs against the Rams and 20 kills, 4 blocks and 10 service points against the Eagles.

Tim Peters, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Peters impressed at the District 6 Boys 2A Golf Sectional held at Windber Country Club on Thursday. The junior shot a career-low of 67 (-5) to place first and secure his spot in Tuesday’s District Championships. The second-place golfer finished with a 74. Peters’ play also helped the WolfPack advance as a team to this week’s championship.

Hayden Walker, Bellefonte

Walker played a pivotal role in helping Bellefonte soccer add two wins this week to improve to 5-1-1 on the season (3-1-1 in league play) and move into second place in the Mountain League. Walker had two goals in the Raiders’ 4-0 win over Clearfield on Sept. 21 and all four goals in their 4-2 win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Sept. 23. So far this year, Walker has scored 11 out of Bellefonte’s 21 goals (52%) and has played a role in 62% of its goals (with assists).