A former Penn State pitcher and a State College Spike were both selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

Penn State pitcher Conor Larkin (25) pitches the ball during Penn State Baseball's game against Michigan at Medlar Field on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in University Park, PA.

A Penn State pitcher and State College Spikes pitcher heard their names called Monday on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Pitcher Conor Larkin, a recent Penn State grad, has been selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 272nd pick. The Chicago Cubs selected left-handed Spikes pitcher Chase Watkins just two picks later with the 274th selection. Both players’ backstories show why college earned-run average statistics don’t always tell the entire story.

The right-handed Larkin pitched 171 innings to a 9-12 record with the Nittany Lions. He owned a 4.26 earned-run average, but holds a strikeout per nine innings rate of 10.1, striking out 191 batters and a home run per nine innings rate of 0.6, only allowing 10 home runs throughout his college career.

He made 50 appearances and 23 starts for Penn State with his two best starts coming this past season against Rutgers on April 3 and May 15, respectively, tossing six shutout innings and striking out seven in the first game and allowing just one run in 6 2/3 innings in the second matchup.

“We are extremely excited for Conor to get the opportunity to chase his professional baseball dream,” Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper said in a statement. “His competitiveness and work ethic, combined with his strong stuff, will serve him well as he climbs the ladder of professional baseball.”

Watkins played college baseball at Cal Poly as a relief pitcher. In 67.2 innings pitched, Watkins owns a 3-7 record with an ERA of 5.19. The 21-year old prospect has a SO/9 of 10.9 with 73 total strikeouts and a HR/9 of 0.3 (only allowing one home run), showing his ability to strike batters out and keep the ball in the yard.

Also of interest to Penn State fans on Day 2 was the selection of football commit Lonnie White Jr. at No. 64 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. White will have until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15 to either sign with the Pirates or decide to come to Penn State this fall to play both football and baseball.