State College Spikes, other New York-Penn League teams will join a new league for 2021

The State College Spikes will have a new role in a new league in 2021, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

The Spikes will be one of the founding members of the MLB Draft League, which will highlight top prospects who are eligible for the baseball draft. The Spikes will be joined by the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Williamsport Crosscutters, West Virginia Black Bears and Trenton Thunder.

“The new format affirms MLB’s commitment to the region and assures that communities of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey will continue to host high-caliber baseball and future Major Leaguers for years to come,” MLB said in a statement.

The teams will play a 68-game regular season with an all-star break scheduled around the draft in July. The 2021 draft was moved to the major leagues’ All-Star week.

The Spikes have planned a press conference at noon to discuss the team’s future.

This story will be updated.