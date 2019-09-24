Former Penn State, State College LB Nate Stupar to reportedly re-sign with N.Y. Giants

Penn State’s Nate Stupar, seen here against Eastern Michigan in 2011, is expected to re-sign with the New York Giants. Centre Daily Times, file

Former Nittany and Little Lion Nathan Stupar is reportedly returning to the Big Apple. Stupar is re-signing with the New York Giants, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN’s NFL Nation. The linebacker appeared to confirm the news with a tweet of his own, a photo with fellow Nittany Lion-turned Giant Saquon Barkley, with the caption “I’m back!”

The move comes after injuries to LBs Alec Ogletree and Tae Davis. Tight end Eric Tomlinson was waived to make room for Stupar on the 53-man roster.

Stupar spent 2018 with the Giants, and re-signed with the team after the season before getting cut on Sept. 6, before the 2019 season began. The Giants are Stupar’s seventh NFL team. He spent two seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2016-2017, two years with the Atlanta Falcons from 2014-2015 and half a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. He also spent half of the same season with the San Francisco 49ers, and parts of 2012 on the practice squads of the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Oakland Raiders, who originally drafted Stupar.

The State College native was drafted in the seventh round with the 230th overall pick by the Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played at Penn State from 2007-2011, where he took part in 52 games over his career, including 16 starts. He finished his career at Penn State with 205 tackles, five sacks, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Prior to his time at Penn State, Stupar went to State High from 2003-2006, where he excelled in football.

Stupar’s older brother, Jonathan Stupar, also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the New England Patriots. His uncle, Jeff Hostetler, led the Bills to a victory in Super Bowl XXV.