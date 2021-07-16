What to expect when you explore Dry Hollow, the newest addition to Rothrock State Forest

National Parks are always popular places to be during the summer and this year even more visitors than usual have made our nation’s parks their summer vacation destinations. As visitation records break at places such as Yellowstone, Acadia, and Grand Canyon National Park, consider exploring nearby natural wonders here in central Pennsylvania.

Your adventure will be free from long lines but offer many opportunities to be awe-struck by the landscapes and wildlife around you.

For those in search of new scenery closer to home, the public can now explore 1,271 more acres of Rothrock State Forest following a successful effort between ClearWater Conservancy and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to permanently conserve the Dry Hollow property in Warrior’s Mark. The property holds significant ecological value and consists of a variety of different habitats and landscapes that showcase the diversity and complexity of our region’s forests. Visitors can venture through stands of young trees, step into a massive sand pit, hold iron ore in their hands, spot creatures in a vernal pool, and watch for rare birds overhead — all in one day’s visit to Dry Hollow by foot or by bike.

Dry Hollow is located approximately 20 miles — about a 30-minute drive — southwest of State College. The wide trails throughout the property are ideal for hiking and mountain biking. Narrower trails in some of the fields and forest are more suitable for activities such as hunting and birding. Just recently the area was designated as a “hot spot” with eBird, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s online database after more than 70 species of birds were reported in the area in less than one month by citizen scientists.

This week Centred Outdoors will host public events at the Dry Hollow property on Sunday, Wednesday and July 23. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the property at their own pace and meet with ClearWater staff along the way to learn about its geography and history while gaining a better understanding how these features contribute to the quality and quantity of a region’s water supply and the biodiversity of our area.

Jana Marie Foundation will also be offering outdoor wellness activities throughout the week at Dry Hollow. On Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m., attendees can participate in a mindful drumming experience using drums and other percussion tools as a way to connect with self and nature. On Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., attendees can participate in a nature card activity where natural materials will be used to create note cards that capture and reflect the beauty of nature.

And on July 23 at 6 p.m., everyone is invited to create peaceful poetry, where participants can express themselves through language and connect with nature by crafting original poems inspired by their surroundings. All Centred Outdoors events are free, open to everyone, and for all ages and fitness levels. Complete event details can be found at www.centredoutdoors.org.

Those planning to visit Dry Hollow during these days can prepare by bringing a filled water bottle and light snack, and wearing comfortable walking or hiking shoes, a hat, sunscreen, bug spray, and long pants and sleeves for protection from ticks and insects. Hiking poles or a walking stick are also recommended for those planning longer hikes.