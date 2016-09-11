Friends, classmates gather in remembrance of Penn State student

There were laughs. There were tears. There were hugs and words of encouragement.
Friends and fellow students of Byron Markle gathered in Ferguson Township in memory of their friend, bringing with them candles, posters of Markle and the emotions that follow the loss of someone close.
Markle, 20, of Dallastown, died in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Atherton Street and Blue Course Drive on Friday. The driver was not injured, and Ferguson Township police are investigating the crash.
The vigil for Markle was held at the intersection, with about 100 friends and classmates gathering in the parking lot of Frost & Conn Inc. to share their fondest memories of their friend.
Andy Stewart, who said he was a childhood friend of Markle’s, traveled from Millersville University in Lancaster County to be part of the vigil.
“I grew up with him,” Stewart said. “He taught me how to play golf.”
A small memorial of a cross and posterboard declaring “We love you, Byron” was set up at the northeast corner of North Atherton and Clinton Avenue.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
