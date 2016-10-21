How local schools have been impacted by flooding, evacuations

Several local school districts have had to respond to, and even provide relief to some people, due to overnight flooding in Centre County.
Bald Eagle Area School District’s high school is being used as a shelter by the American Red Cross for those displaced by flooding. The school district issued a two-hour delay for the school day at about 5:30 a.m.
Keystone Central School District will also run on a two-hour delay.
Bellefonte Area School District has a scheduled professional learning day, meaning students are off. The school district will decide later Friday what to do for its scheduled homecoming game, according to superintendent Michelle Saylor.
Centre County commissioners Mike Pipe, Mark Higgins and Steve Dershem declared a disaster emergency due to the flooding.
