Governor to tour flood damage in Centre County

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will tour flood damage Sunday across central Pennsylvania.
His visit in Centre County will include a 4:45 p.m. stop at Bald Eagle Area High School, which is being used by the American Red Cross as an emergency center for displaced families and residents of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home.
Centre County Commissioners Michael Pipe, Mark Higgins and Steve Dershem declared Friday that the county is in a disaster emergency.
County office of emergency services Director Jeff Wharran said declaring an area a disaster site is the first step for state and federal funding for damages. Centre County will work with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to assess damages.
More than 100 families were evacuated Thursday night and Friday morning in Milesburg and surrounding communities. Some people were rescued after being stranded with their car or in their homes. Milesburg was declared a disaster area by the Centre County Emergency Management Agency after Bald Eagle Creek rose 9.41 feet in a matter of hours from heavy rainfall, causing flooding.
The top crests on record at Bald Eagle Creek in Milesburg were during Hurricane Ivan, 12.15 feet, and Hurricane Agnes, 11.67 feet.
