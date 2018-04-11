'To say he will be missed is an understatement,' Rep. Thompson says of Speaker Ryan's retirement

After nearly 20 years in Congress, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, might not have been the speaker, but he has spent a lot of time speaking on the House floor, having given remarks on 122 separate days — more than any other representative in 2017, according to C-Span.
Thompson was sworn into office by Ryan last January, to begin his fifth term serving Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District.
“Speaker Ryan has generously dedicated two decades of his life to public service and his leadership has left an indelible mark on this House and the country," Thompson said. "With last year’s historic passage of the greatest tax reforms in more than a generation, Paul Ryan has been a champion for American families. Today, he has made the decision to put his family at the forefront of his future."
Through their nearly 10 years serving together in Congress, Thompson and Ryan have been on the same side of many issues, including the tax code overhaul. They stood on the same side of the Rose Garden last May to celebrate with President Donald Trump after the House passed its version of the GOP health bill.
“I commend Speaker Ryan for this decision, and for his candor, unparalleled policy experience and consistency to always do the right thing," Thompson said. "To say that he will be missed is an understatement, and I wish Paul and his family the best moving forward.”
Ryan, 48, cited wanting to spend more time with his family as a key reason for his stepping down. He’ll serve until the end of this Congress in January.
"Serving as speaker has been a great honor. Now, with all three of my kids in their teens, I am ready to set new priorities," Ryan said in a statement. "I intend to serve my full term as I was elected to do. But I will be retiring in January, leaving this majority in good hands and with a bright future."
Comments