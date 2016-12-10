Mount Nittany Health names new CEO

Mount Nittany Health named its new president and CEO Saturday after a nationwide search.
Penn State alumna Kathleen Rhine will take the reins as of Jan. 30.
Rhine follows Steve Brown, who announced his November retirement in March.
“Knowing Mount Nittany Health’s status as the region’s most trusted health care leader, the CEO search committee was diligent in finding the candidate with the right experience, leadership style and vision to continue advancing our outstanding health system while maintaining our tradition for excellent, patient-focused care,” said chairman of the board James Thomas.
Rhine has held executive positions with other organizations including the Ann Arbor, Mich., St. Joseph Mercy Health System, where she was chief operating officer for two of its hospitals, and Presence Health of Chicago, where she was regional president and CEO.
In a press release, Mount Nittany touted Rhine’s skills in areas like health system operations, human resources and organizational development.
She joins Mount Nittany as it is making expansion moves, like placing some corporate offices in Bellefonte and opening its first outpost in Philipsburg.
Mount Nittany also just nailed down an employee contract in July that will cover the next three years.
“It’s my honor and privilege to join the team at Mount Nittany Health as president and CEO,” said Rhine. “Mount Nittany Health has an impressive legacy of growth and commitment to the communities it serves, and I look forward to working with the board, physicians, staff and community to continue to fulfill our mission to make people healthier.”
