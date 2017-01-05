Panda Express opens on North Atherton; HUB location renovations near completion

The former A&P site on North Atherton is filling out.
Following closely behind Great Clips hair salon, which opened Dec. 28, Panda Express opened on Saturday at 1910 N. Atherton St. The restaurant is the chain’s second in the State College area, adding to Panda Express’ HUB-Robeson Center location on Penn State’s campus.
While the menu is the same, the North Atherton location features a drive-thru. Manager Zachary Estright said the drive-thru began full operation on Thursday and carries the same hours as the restaurant.
The HUB location, meanwhile, underwent renovations during December and will reopen with the beginning of Penn State’s spring semester, Estright said. The renovations feature updates to the dining area, including new furniture, floor tiles and wood paneling.
Estright said Panda Express has been looking to expand in the State College area for a couple of years. He said the location is currently hiring.
He estimates carrying 20 to 25 employees.
The site, which will also include a Mattress Firm, Qdoba Mexican Grill and Vitamin Shoppe, is located across from Trader Joe’s Plaza.
The North Atherton Panda Express’ hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
