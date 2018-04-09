Herwig's is closing soon. Here's what will replace it

Well, it's probably easier than building your own faschierterbraten — Snap Custom Pizza will be taking over Herwig's Austrian Bistro's spot at 132 W. College Ave. in State College.
An announcement was made on Monday on Instagram, but no opening date has been confirmed.
The State College location will be pizza only, which isn't half bad considering that Philadelphia Magazine recently selected the Snap Custom franchise as the best quick serve pie in town. Another hook? Every artisan pizza is prepared fresh in front of the customer.
Earlier this month, Herwig's owner Bernd Brandstatter revealed that the restaurant would close on May 25 after 16 years of business.
