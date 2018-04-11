What's next for the Patton Town Center development?

The developer of the Patton Town Center is one step closer to starting the last phase of the project, which will add a medical office building, restaurant and shopping center.
The Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday conditionally approved the final land development plan for phase three of the project, as long as several minor technical items relating to stormwater management are completed to meet the zoning requirements.
The 16-acre development, located at the intersection of Colonnade Boulevard and Waddle Road, already includes a Cracker Barrel, which opened in 2011, and a Sheetz, which opened in 2017.
Mark Saville, of Sweetland Engineering, presented the key points of the project to the supervisors.
Site plans have changed slightly since the original land development plan was approved in 2008 — a hotel is no longer in the mix.
Instead, a 68,200-square-foot medical office is slated to be built on the existing foundation. In addition, a 9,027-square-foot, tavern-style restaurant will be located behind Cracker Barrel, and a 15,000-square-foot shopping center will be to the west of Sheetz. Adjacent to the retail building will be a 2,790-square-foot concrete pad for outdoor restaurant seating.
The retail building will resemble the nearby Trader Joe’s plaza on Patriot Lane, Savillle said.
About 435 parking spaces will also be added during the final phase, bringing the site total to 670 (including 18 handicap spots).
Much of the pertinent infrastructure for the project is already in place, but Saville said a traffic signal will be installed at the Colonnade Boulevard intersection where there’s currently a stop sign.
The site is in the planned commercial and Interstate-99 interchange overlay zoning districts.
