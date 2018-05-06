Those on the scene tried to save his life. Autopsy report released on man who died on I-99

An autopsy report released Saturday evening reveals more details on the medical emergency on Interstate 99 on Friday.
Richard Williams, 58, of Irvona, died as a result of cardiac issues, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said. His manner of death is natural.
Williams was driving on I-99 in Patton Township at about 9:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed both the south and northbound lanes of traffic, went up the embankment and came back down to the berm near the 67.5 mile marker, just north of the Gray's Woods exit.
Other motorists stopped to perform CPR on Williams until Alpha and Port Matilda fire companies arrived on scene, Alpha Fire Company Chief Jason Troup told the Centre Daily Times. After more than 40 minutes of CPR, Williams, however, was unable to be revived.
Comments