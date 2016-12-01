Five charged in Ohio State game riot waive preliminary hearings

Five Penn State students facing felony rioting charges stemming from a downtown State College incident in October waived their rights to preliminary hearings Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse.
According to a news release from the Centre County District Attorney’s office, between the hours of 11:45 p.m. and 3 a.m. Oct. 22 and 23, thousands swarmed the downtown area of the State College Borough. The crowd, celebrating the prime-time Penn State football win over highly ranked opponent Ohio State, “engaged in a riot that included numerous acts of criminal mischief as well as throwing bottles, cans ... and other debris at police riot officers.”
The crowd numbered 5,000 to 10,000, the CDT previously reported, causing about $30,000 in damage. A total of 13 individuals were named by State College police as facing charges related to the incident, with five Penn State students facing felony charges.
▪ Alexander Hatala, charged with one felony count of riot with intent to commit felony and two misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and failure to disperse upon official order.
▪ Robert McLaren, charged with one felony count of riot with intent to commit felony and two misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
▪ Evan Paris, charged with two felony counts of riot with intent to commit felony and riot with intent to coerce official act, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
▪ Jacob Pfaff, charged with one felony count of riot with intent to commit felony; three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief; and a summary count of purchase alcohol by a minor.
▪ Ahamad Richard, charged with one felony county of riot with intent to commit felony, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of criminal mischief.
As previously noted, all five waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Formal arraignments are scheduled for Dec. 28.
