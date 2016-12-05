Police officer charged with DUI after crash

Details have emerged in the case of a Massachusetts police officer accused of driving under the influence and damaging an unattended vehicle in September in Centre County.
The CDT reported in October that Chief Charles Gray, of the North Andover Police Department, confirmed that two of his officers, Sgt. Daniel Crevier and Detective Brendan Gallagher, were on paid administrative leave pending investigation of a crash in Patton Township.
Crevier was driving the police department’s 2008 Dodge Charger just after midnight on Waddle Road just 150 feet from Toftrees Avenue, a September police report said. The officers’ vehicle struck a Glenn O. Hawbaker trailer that was parked in the bridge construction site at Waddle.
According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday by Patton Township police, an officer was dispatched to the construction area at about 12:30 a.m. after a caller told police of two people walking in the construction area along Waddle Road. The two males were then seen getting into a vehicle and being driven away.
On arrival, the officer observed the Charger with “severe front-end and driver’s side damage.” A flatbed truck also appeared to have been struck, with scattered metal debris found on the roadway.
The officer found a document from the North Andover police and a map of the Ramada hotel in the Charger, police said. What appeared to be drops of blood were also seen on the deployed airbag and left side of the steering wheel.
At about 1 a.m., officers made contact with Crevier, 45, and Gallagher at the Ramada State College Hotel and Conference Center on South Atherton Street. Crevier reportedly asked officers, “So you found my car?”
He allegedly told officers that he and Gallagher were coming back from the End Zone in Port Matilda when the navigation app he was using took them the wrong way, police said. While they were trying to get turned around, he said, they crashed.
Gallagher allegedly told officers he and Crevier had called an Uber driver to pick them up from the crash, police said. Neither of them knew the numbers for the local tow trucks or police, he said, which is why they didn’t report the accident.
Crevier reportedly told officers he’d had “two to three beers” while at the End Zone, police said, but later said he couldn’t remember an exact number. Officers observed him to be unsteady on his feet. with slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath.
He refused to do a field sobriety test or take a breath test, police said, but did consent to a blood draw. The draw, taken at Mount Nittany Medical Center, later revealed a blood alcohol content of .219 percent.
Crevier was arraigned via summons Thursday by District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, BAC of .16 percent or higher and causing accidental damage to an unattended vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 4.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
