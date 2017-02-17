Beta Theta Pi frat member arrested, facing felony charges

A Penn State student has been arrested on drug charges.
Braxton Becker, an undergrad majoring in material science and engineering, was charged with seven counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and three counts of criminal use of communication facility, both felonies, as well as four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, after an investigation by State College police.
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker arraigned Becker Friday, setting bail at $250,000. He was unable to post bail and was incarcerate at Centre County Correctional Facility.
Becker was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, which Penn State suspended this month after the death of Timothy Piazza. The fraternity’s recognition was revoked by the university Friday.
Becker, according to since-removed information on the fraternity’s website, was the Penn State chapter’s house manager.
