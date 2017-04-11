2 facing felony charges related to woman’s overdose death

Corrine Pena, 35, was found dead Feb. 14, 2016 along Plainfield Road in Ferguson Township.

Now, two people are facing charges related to the overdose that killed her.

Maria Gilligan and Sabine Graham face felony charges of drug distribution, which Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said resulted in death of Pena, of Philadelphia.

Graham has been arrested and will be arraigned at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police have obtained a warrant for Gilligan’s arrest, and she is believed to be in Centre County.

A Patton Township man in 2016 pleaded guilty to leaving the body of Pena along the side of the road as. Robert Moir, 60, was sentenced to probation for two years and one day of community service.

This story will be updated.