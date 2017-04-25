Man cited for urinating on other people at Primanti Bros., police say

A man charged with urinating on people at Primanti Bros. has been named by the police.
According to State College police, Matthew Skoff, 25, of McKees Rocks, was cited for his actions. Court documents show Skoff faces a summary citation for public urination.
Skoff was accused of entering the restroom at the downtown State College restaurant Friday night and urinating on a person who was waiting in line for a urinal, the CDT reported Saturday. The man then entered an occupied stall and urinated on another person.
Skoff is a former Penn State man’s hockey player and had a 32-32-7 record as a goalie.
