Crime

April 25, 2017 3:22 PM

Man cited for urinating on other people at Primanti Bros., police say

From CDT staff reports

A man charged with urinating on people at Primanti Bros. has been named by the police.

According to State College police, Matthew Skoff, 25, of McKees Rocks, was cited for his actions. Court documents show Skoff faces a summary citation for public urination.

Skoff was accused of entering the restroom at the downtown State College restaurant Friday night and urinating on a person who was waiting in line for a urinal, the CDT reported Saturday. The man then entered an occupied stall and urinated on another person.

Skoff is a former Penn State man’s hockey player and had a 32-32-7 record as a goalie.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist 1:19

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist
EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser 0:08

EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser
Police respond to reported shooting 0:26

Police respond to reported shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos