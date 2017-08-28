Crime

PSU student sentenced in theft case

From CDT staff reports

August 28, 2017 9:55 PM

A Penn State student faces three years probation and fines stemming from a theft from a downtown apartment building.

Arvin Xia, 19, of Lancaster, was accused of breaking into an apartment along South Barnard Street with a second individual and taking several items, including a laptop and an iPod. Police reported recovering the laptop and iPod from Xia’s dorm room.

According to his attorney, Xia pleaded guilty to counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and purchase of alcohol by a minor. His attorney attributed the event to “bad decisions,” saying he was under the influence of the second party.

Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver sentenced Xia to three years of probation plus the costs of prosecutions. He is ordered to pay $1,200 in restitution, a $200 fine and serve 10 days of community service.

