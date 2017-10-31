Robbery suspect identified, arrested, police say

Charges have been filed against a man accused of robbing a State College pizza delivery driver.
The CDT previously reported that State College police were following up on a reported robbery in the borough. A male had allegedly threatened a pizza driver Wednesday night, requesting the driver’s wallet and phone before fleeing with the pizza.
According to police, the driver was to deliver a pizza to the 300 block of Bradley Avenue but was flagged down by a male before getting to the address. The driver told police the male claimed he was from out of town and had given the driver the wrong address.
The male asked to inspect the pizza, police said, and after placing the pizza on the ground, reportedly put his hand in his waistband and told the driver “give me your money and phone. I have a gun.”
The driver said it didn’t look like there was anything in the waistband, police said, and was able to get back in his vehicle. The male reportedly fled toward University Drive and units were unable to locate him.
In a separate incident, police said they were informed Thursday by employees of Rothrock Coffee along South Atherton Street that an unknown male had taken money from the tip jar at the shop. Video surveillance was reviewed and showed a male taking money from the jar, believed to be between $50 and $60.
The suspect was identified as Kenneth T. Leh, 28, police said. The officer noted Leh reportedly matched the description of the robbery suspect, and the driver positively identified Leh through a photograph.
He was arraigned Tuesday, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of robbery and misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Total monetary bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 8.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
