Crime

Robbery suspect identified, arrested, police say

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

October 31, 2017 1:01 PM

Charges have been filed against a man accused of robbing a State College pizza delivery driver.

The CDT previously reported that State College police were following up on a reported robbery in the borough. A male had allegedly threatened a pizza driver Wednesday night, requesting the driver’s wallet and phone before fleeing with the pizza.

According to police, the driver was to deliver a pizza to the 300 block of Bradley Avenue but was flagged down by a male before getting to the address. The driver told police the male claimed he was from out of town and had given the driver the wrong address.

The male asked to inspect the pizza, police said, and after placing the pizza on the ground, reportedly put his hand in his waistband and told the driver “give me your money and phone. I have a gun.”

The driver said it didn’t look like there was anything in the waistband, police said, and was able to get back in his vehicle. The male reportedly fled toward University Drive and units were unable to locate him.

In a separate incident, police said they were informed Thursday by employees of Rothrock Coffee along South Atherton Street that an unknown male had taken money from the tip jar at the shop. Video surveillance was reviewed and showed a male taking money from the jar, believed to be between $50 and $60.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth T. Leh, 28, police said. The officer noted Leh reportedly matched the description of the robbery suspect, and the driver positively identified Leh through a photograph.

leh, kenneth
Kenneth Leh
Photo provided

He was arraigned Tuesday, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of robbery and misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Total monetary bail was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 8.

More Videos

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Pause
Can you really be scared to death? 2:03

Can you really be scared to death?

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:24

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance 0:49

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

John McGonigal previews Penn State-Ohio State from Columbus 2:20

John McGonigal previews Penn State-Ohio State from Columbus

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Pause
Can you really be scared to death? 2:03

Can you really be scared to death?

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:24

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance 0:49

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

John McGonigal previews Penn State-Ohio State from Columbus 2:20

John McGonigal previews Penn State-Ohio State from Columbus

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State

  • Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

    Timothy Piazza's parents attended preliminary court hearings Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse. Beta Theta Pi and 18 fraternity members face charges in connection with their son's death.

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

View More Video