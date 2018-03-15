Which Penn State fraternity, already on probation, faces charges?

A Penn State fraternity on probation for alcohol violations has been charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, according to Penn State police.
A female appeared to be highly intoxicated during a December party at Zeta Psi. The 20-year-old had a blood alcohol content of 0.263 percent.
The woman said she and multiple friends, all under 21 years old, were served alcohol by fraternity members at the party. There were fraternity members outside the door controlling access to the party, but they allowed the females to enter without checking their IDs, according to Penn State police.
Once inside, the females were offered wine and vodka by males who appeared to be members of the fraternity. They were directed to go to a bar within the house to get additional drinks, which they did. The women were also provided bottles of rum and vodka on two separate occasions by fraternity brothers and were told to drink as long as they wanted, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
Zeta Psi was charged with a misdemeanor count of furnishing liquor to a certain person in addition to the furnishing alcohol to minors charge.
Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said Zeta Psi was put on probation by their national branch following a report of alcohol violations in January.
“Our Office of Student Conduct looked into it and sanctioned the group in February,” Powers said.
Zeta Psi faced similar charges in 2006, 2010 and 2015. A guilty plea was entered in each case.
The fraternity is just the latest to face penalties since the university put stricter controls on the Greek letter organizations — especially relating to hazing and alcohol — in the wake of the death of Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza in Feb. 2017.
On Wednesday, the university announced the revocation of recognition of sorority Alpha Chi Omega amid hazing allegations.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
Comments