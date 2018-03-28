Attorney General and Piazza's family attorney react to Beta Theta Pi ruling

District Judge Allen Sinclair dismissed all refiled involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person charges, along with a vast majority of other charges, against the 11 Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in connection with Timothy Piazza's death last year.
Thomas Kline, attorney Jim and Evelyn Piazza, said he and the family are disappointed that the refiled charges were dismissed by Sinclair.
"The parents of Tim Piazza are heartened that the important newly filed conspiracy charge has now been added and will move forward to trial along with the charges of reckless endangerment and hazing," Kline said. "These charges carry with them significant penalties, including substantial jail time. Jim and Evelyn Piazza are optimistic that the Pennsylvania Attorney General will obtain a full measure of justice on behalf of their son."
The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office took over the case after Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna cited a conflict of interest in the case. Cantorna has yet to reveal what the conflict is.
"We will move forward with our case and the charges that were held for trial today," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. "I am disappointed by the decision of the magisterial district judge and were are assessing our legal options. My office is committed to seeking justice for Timothy Piazza and his family and holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions."
