A member of a suspended Penn State fraternity is charged with drug crimes. How high is his bail?

A Penn State Zeta Psi fraternity member has been charged with ten felonies after selling cocaine from inside the fraternity at 225 E. Foster Ave. for at least two months, according to State College police.
Cameron Miller, 22, of Fairport, New York, was contacted by a confidential informant on three occasions from Jan. 23 to March 29 to discuss the sale/purchase of cocaine. On all three occasions, the informant entered the fraternity and returned with suspected cocaine.
The first purchase was for 3.47 grams of cocaine, the second purchase was for 4.7 grams of suspected cocaine and the third purchase was for 3.8 grams of suspected cocaine, according to police.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant on Miller's room inside the fraternity. Nine tabs of suspected LSD, 9.5 Adderall pills, 60.8 grams of suspected cocaine, $5,079, a digital scale and multiple bags containing suspected cocaine residue were found, according to police.
The suspected cocaine, digital scale, packaging material and money were found in a safe in Miller's room. An officer said she believes Miller possessed the cocaine with the intent to deliver, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Miller was charged with seven felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Miller did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.
Zeta Psi, already on probation by their national branch for alcohol violations in January, was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in February.
The Centre Daily Times previously reported in 2017 that 34 of 45 Penn State fraternities that fall under the Interfraternity Council's regulation have had criminal charges in the past 20 years. That does not count the number of individual fraternity members charged with crimes.
