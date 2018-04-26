This Penn State fraternity had hazing, alcohol violations. Its suspension has been lifted

Pi Kappa Phi has been recolonized at Penn State, according to the Interfraternity Council.

IFC tweeted its congratulations to the fraternity on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Pi Kappa Phi for re-chartering their chapter at Penn State! We are! — Penn State IFC (@PennStateIFC) April 25, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Penn State's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said in a tweet that "we're excited to see how you create a new Pi Kapp experience for Penn State undergraduates!"

Welcome back, @PiKappaPhi ! We're excited to see how you create a new Pi Kapp experience for Penn State undergraduates! #WeAre https://t.co/GoMn2e7cAw — Penn State OFSL (@pennstatefsl) April 26, 2018

The Penn State Pi Kappa Phi chapter was charged with violating rules about hazing, alcohol use, disorderly conduct, providing accurate information and registering social functions and suspended in spring 2015, the CDT previously reported. Pi Kappa Phi's suspension came as Kappa Delta Rho fraternity was being investigated for hazing violations and other illicit activity documented on its secret Facebook page.

Penn State has launched various measures aimed at making Greek life safer since the death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza died in February 2017.

Eleven IFC fraternities and one Panhellenic sorority are currently suspended, but there are several fraternities that have suspensions ending in the next few months. Those include Delta Upsilon (suspended through spring 2018 for alcohol and/or drug violations); Phi Kappa Tau (suspended through May 1 for hazing violations); KDR (suspended through May 27 for hazing violations); Phi Mu Delta (suspended through July 10 for hazing violations); and Alpha Chi Rho (suspended through July 17 for hazing violations).