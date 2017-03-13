Schultz, Curley pleaded guilty in Sandusky scandal

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and ex-vice president Gary Schultz entered guilty pleas to child endangerment in the Jerry Sandusky scandal, according to the Associated Press.
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier is scheduled to stand trial.
Jerry Sandusky, a retired Penn State defensive coordinator, has continued to attempt to gain a new trial or dismiss charges from his 2012 conviction on 45 of 48 child sex abuse counts.
The three former administrators oversaw a 2001 complaint by then-graduate assistant Mike McQueary, who reported that he witnessed Sandusky sexually abuse a boy in the program’s Lasch Building shower. The administrators did not report the incident to authorities.
The university and its football program faced NCAA sanctions in the fallout of Sandusky’s charges and conviction.
The sanctions included a $60 million fine toward an endowment for preventing child abuse, a loss of scholarships, five years of probation, a four-year bowl ban, vacating 112 wins that included 111 Paterno wins and the adoption of Freeh Report recommendations.
Some of the sanctions, included the rescinded wins, were later reversed.
