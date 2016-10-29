Penn State, Purdue in a battle

No. 24 Penn State and Purdue are tied 17-17 after two quarters on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Penn State totaled 196 yards, led by running back Saquon Barkley's 104 (34 rushing, 70 receiving). Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley completed 8 of 14 passes for 162 yards.
The Boilermakers totaled 210 yards.
For the second time in three games, the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown on their opening drive — and it was due in large part to Barkley.
Penn State made it an emphasis to get its star sophomore the ball as five of the series' eight plays went to Barkley.
He jumpstarted the drive with an 11-yard run and 12-yard catch before finishing it off with a 3-yard touchdown run. Sandwiched between was a 37-yard reception by Barkley.
In total, Barkley racked up 62 of Penn State's 85 yards on the series.
With Tyler Davis' extra point, Penn State led Purdue 7-0 with 11:33 left in the first quarter.
However, the Boilermakers responded with fast-paced offense of their own. Purdue put together a 10-play, 77-yard drive, highlighted by two third-down conversions.
The second conversion was a 23-yard run by Markell Jones, who ran through several arm tackles down to Penn State's 25-yard line.
A few plays later, Purdue was in business with a 1st-and-goal from the Nittany Lions' 8-yard line — and three consecutive Penn State penalties moved that to a 1st-and-goal just one yard away. Jones powered it in for the score, and after the extra point, Purdue was knotted at 7-7 with 6:26 to go in the first quarter.
Penn State's subsequent drive stalled out with a three-and-out, but Boilermakers didn't stop.
Purdue rattled off a 13-play, 55-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard pass from quarterback David Blough to wideout Cameron Posey with 14:32 remaining in the second quarter.
The Boilermakers had three third-down conversions and kept the drive alive on a 4th-and-3 from Penn State's 33-yard line.
Penn State's offense rebounded, though. The Nittany Lions, aided by two Purdue penalties and a 21-yard Barkley reception, moved into Purdue territory. From the Boilermaker 38-yard line, McSorley hit Chris Godwin on a short crossing pattern right-to-left, and busted Purdue coverage allowed him to skate into the end zone for a touchdown.
Davis' extra point tied it at 14-14 with 12:33 to go until halftime.
A 42-yard field goal by Purdue placekicker J.D. Dellinger gave Purdue a 17-14 advantage on the following series, but Davis' leg leveled the score with a 33-yard field goal.
Just before the half ended, Dellinger lined up for a 39-yard field goal but missed wide left.
Check back with further updates.
Comments