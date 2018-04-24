Saquon Barkley, girlfriend welcome newborn girl, report says

Saquon Barkley became a father Tuesday, according to a report by NFL senior analyst Gil Brandt.
"Congratulations to @saquon Barkley, who just became a first-time dad today. He was so excited when he called he forgot to give me the name of his new baby girl. Congrats, Saquon. The draft will be the second-biggest thing that happens to you this week. See you tomorrow!" Brandt said on Twitter.
Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon posted to Instagram in March that the couple was expecting their first child. Barkley said he was excited to be a father.
“I’m looking forward to being a role model and setting an example for my kid,” the running back said in March. “That’s the most important thing I’m focused on right now: Being a better father and a better player every single day.”
The Penn State football standout's week will get busier Thursday when he is selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.
“Now, you have to take more of a bigger role, be more responsible,” he said. “Now, you’re not just training for yourself and training to be great; this is how you provide for your family, and you also have to look at football from the business side.”
Former Penn State safety Marcus Allen said he would be the baby's godfather.
“Saquon’s going to take great care of that baby," Allen said.
