Why one Centre County school will be closed Monday

Benner Elementary school will be closed Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Bellefonte Area School District Saturday.
“Bellefonte Area School District routinely monitors the air quality of our buildings. A recent air quality test indicated poor air quality at Benner Elementary School,” the post noted.
The summer’s heavy rains -- coming during the wettest summer in State College history -- have led to problems at area schools this year.
The Bald Eagle Area School District’s Howard Elementary had mold problems that required students to go to Wingate Elementary until the building was declared safe.
And the State College Area School district discovered mold in several school buildings, including Corl Street Elementary’s modular units, the Radio Park Elementary school’s basement, and the Mount Nittany Middle School.
