COVID-19 deaths continue to climb in Centre County, with most from long-term care facilities

Nine deaths have been attributed to the new coronavirus by the Centre County Coroner’s Office since Thursday.

That’s according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers, who reported five new deaths on Monday evening and added four deaths to that count in a Tuesday release.

Two-thirds were residents of long-term care facilities, while another three died at Mount Nittany Medical Center, Sayers wrote in a statement.

Five of the nine were residents of a nursing or personal care home in the 16823 ZIP code, the sixth was a long-term care facility resident in the 16801 ZIP code.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thirty-one deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 by the county coroner’s office, ranging in age from 62 to 104.

Cases and deaths among long-term care facility residents in Centre County have ballooned in the past month.

More than three-quarters of the county’s 268 cases among nursing or personal care home residents have been reported since Oct. 17, according to the state Health Department.

Deaths among residents have nearly tripled, rising from nine to 24.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER