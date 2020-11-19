With high demand at Centre County’s free COVID-19 testing site, it has been extended again

As record-breaking daily COVID-19 numbers continue, there has been increased demand at the Centre County testing site.

To meet community need, the board of commissioners voted Thursday to extend the county’s contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare for a fourth time, allowing testing to run until Dec. 19. The free testing site, located inside the former Bon-Ton storefront at the Nittany Mall, had been averaging about 125 tests per day.

This week, the site tested almost 300 people per day.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine expanded health guidelines and announced a new order that requires those traveling to Pennsylvania from another state, and Pennsylvania residents who are returning home from out of state, have a negative test within 72 hours of arrival or self-quarantine for 14 days.

As a result of the updated guidance, county Administrator Margaret Gray said AMI has been asked to deploy additional teams throughout the commonwealth. Expanding the contract earlier would ensure Centre County residents have access to the site and keep the medical professionals in the area, she said during Thursday’s board meeting.

We Rebuild newsletter Get a weekly look at our return to growth in a pandemic-stricken world. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With 298 people tested Tuesday and 258 on Wednesday, Commissioner Mark Higgins said demand has been “through the roof.”

The vote to extend the contact was unanimous, and the site will continue to be paid for through CARES Act money that was awarded to Centre County earlier this year.

Testing will not be available the week of Thanksgiving, but when operations resume, the walk-in site will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The state Department of Health operated a pop-up site to provide free access to 2,700 tests at the mall location from Sept. 25-Oct. 10. When the operation concluded, the health team was deployed to other parts of the state to conduct testing.

Patients of all ages may utilize the site, and no symptoms or appointments are needed to receive a free test. A photo ID or insurance card are required upon arrival. Registration is completed on site.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Centre County COVID-19 free walk-in testing site

Where: Nittany Mall, inside the former Bon-Ton storefront

Open Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Not open next week

Reopens Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 19