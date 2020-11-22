Penn State Health changes visitation guidelines due to rising COVID-19 concerns

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, another health system has announced changes to its visitation policy.

Penn State Health announced Sunday that adult patients of outpatient locations, including the eight in State College, will not be permitted to bring anyone with them to visits. Exceptions to the revised policy include end-of-life patients and adult patients who have disabilities, communication barriers or behavioral concerns, according to a news release.

Temporary visitor restrictions went into effect at all Mount Nittany Health locations last week.

Penn State Health’s new guidelines take effect on Monday and also apply to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill.

At hospital locations, adult inpatients may have one family member or support person with them during their stay, and pediatric patients may have two. Adult patients of emergency departments will not be permitted any family/support persons.

Penn State Health will continue to screen all family members or support persons before they’re able to enter any facility, and no one with COVID-19 symptoms will be permitted to enter. Masks and social distancing are required at all facilities.