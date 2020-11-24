Nov. 24 update: Pa. adds 6,669 cases of COVID-19; Centre County reports 110 new positives

Pennsylvania reported its fifth highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The state added 6,669 cases to bring the total to 321,070. There have been 2.72 million negative tests, and an estimated 63% of people have recovered.

Statewide, there have been 9,951 deaths, an increase of 81 from the previous day.

Centre County reported 110 new cases, which pushes the county’s total to 5,875 since March 20. There have been 5,577 confirmed cases and 298 probable cases along with 45,520 negative tests.

The state Department of Health lists 35 deaths in the county, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 33.

Thirty COVID-19 patients, ages 36 to 94, are being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s an increase of four from Monday.

Across Pennsylvania, 3,459 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 767 are in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,994 (48 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 791 (19 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 544 (5 new cases)

16803 (State College): 412 (13 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 211 (7 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 157 (15 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 86

16828 (Centre Hall): 63

16875 (Spring Mills): 61 (2 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 58

16827 (Boalsburg): 57

16822 (Beech Creek): 36

16853 (Milesburg): 35

16877 (Warriors Mark): 29 (1 new case)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 26 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 21

16874 (Snow Shoe): 21

16820 (Aaronsburg): 18

16872 (Rebersburg): 18 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 17

16844 (Julian): 16 (2 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 14

16854 (Millheim): 14 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 12

16860 (Munson): 11

16826 (Blanchard): 10

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16832 (Coburn): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16856 (Mingoville): 6 (1 new case)

16835, 16852, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

