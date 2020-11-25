Nov. 25 update: Pa. adds 6,759 COVID-19 cases; Centre County reports 93 new positives

COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Pennsylvania as Thanksgiving approaches.

The state added 6,759 new cases Wednesday, the fifth highest one-day total of the pandemic. There have been 327,829 cases and 2.74 million negative tests overall.

COVID-related deaths also continue to increase, with 144 new fatalities Wednesday to bring the total to 10,095 statewide.

Centre County has reported 5,968 cases (5,667 confirmed and 301 probable) since March 20, including 93 new cases Wednesday. There have been 46,010 negative cases.

Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed 15 new deaths Wednesday to bring the county’s total to 48. The deaths occurred between Nov. 14 and Monday and ranged in age from 67 to 99. The state Department of Health, meanwhile, added three deaths to its records to bring the county’s total to 38.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 31 COVID-19 patients between ages 36 and 94, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,017 (23 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 792 (1 new case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 557 (13 new cases)

16803 (State College): 418 (6 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 221 (10 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 176 (19 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 90 (4 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 67 (6 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 66 (3 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 66 (8 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 57

16822 (Beech Creek): 37 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 36 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 30 (1 new case)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 27 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 23 (2 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 22 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 20 (2 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 20 (4 new cases)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 18 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 18

16845 (Karthaus): 14

16854 (Millheim): 14

16829 (Clarence): 13 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16826 (Blanchard): 10

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16832 (Coburn): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16856 (Mingoville): 6

16835, 16852, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.