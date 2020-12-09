Dec. 9 update: Centre County adds 100 new COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 8,703

Pennsylvania reported 8,703 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 100 from Centre County. There have been 2.97 million negative tests statewide, and 58% of people have recovered.

Centre County has seen 7,076 cases since March 20 — 6,730 confirmed cases and 346 probable cases. There have been 49,014 negative tests.

The Department of Health counts 85 deaths in the county, with four more added Tuesday, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 67. Deputy Coroner Deb Smeal told the Centre Daily Times Tuesday that information regarding additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 is forthcoming.

Statewide, there have been 11,762 deaths, an increase of 220 from Tuesday.

The Health Department’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 38 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County, with three in intensive care and two on ventilators.

Statewide, 5,561 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,160 patients are in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,185 (8 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 911 (21 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 788

16803 (State College): 514 (13 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 431 (33 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 301 (9 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 140 (9 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 119 (7 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 108 (6 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 99 (5 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 79 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 66

16822 (Beech Creek): 57 (3 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 52 (1 new case)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 50

16874 (Snow Shoe): 50 (4 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 48 (1 new case)

16844 (Julian): 37 (2 new cases)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 34 (2 new cases)

16854 (Millheim): 28 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 28 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 26 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 26 (3 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 25 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 20

16859 (Moshannon): 17 (2 new cases)

16860 (Munson): 11

16856 (Mingoville): 11 (1 new case)

16832 (Coburn): 10

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 10 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16852 (Madisonburg): 7

16835 (Unionville): 5

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The Health Department reduced the case count among Centre County long-term care facility residents by one. There have been 517 cases in residents, 89 cases in employees and 75 deaths at 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 40,983 resident cases and 7,585 employee cases at 1,363 long-term care facilities in 66 counties.