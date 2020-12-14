Dec. 14 update: Centre County adds 201 weekend COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

More than 100 people in Centre County have now died from the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Centre County reported 201 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths since Saturday, the state Department of Health said Monday. The additional deaths bring the county’s total to 106 fatalities, though the county coroner has confirmed 71.

Centre County has had 7,737 cases — 7,344 confirmed and 393 probable. There have been 50,233 negative tests.

Statewide, there are 18,646 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 499,764. Of those, the Health Department said 10,684 were reported Sunday and 7,962 were reported Monday.

There have been 12,565 deaths, including 330 new fatalities over the weekend.

Across Pennsylvania, 5,970 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,227 are in intensive care, the Health Department said. Statewide, there have been 3.03 million negative tests, and 58% of people have recovered.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 47 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 32 and 95, a spokesperson said Monday.

The state’s early warning monitoring dashboard shows the positivity rate rose to 16.2% last week from 14.4% the previous week. Every county has a “concerning” positivity rate above 5%, the governor’s office said in a press release Monday. Two counties (Bedford and Crawford) are above 30% and 15 counties are above 20 percent.

Centre County’s positivity rate is 12.9%.

“As our percent positivity continues to increase, it is important for all Pennsylvanians to work to prevent the spread,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “That is why we made the mitigation announcement last week to put Pennsylvania on pause. We need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another and the health system.”

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,262 (25 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,127 (78 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 790 (1 new case)

16803 (State College): 557 (18 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 491 (29 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 363 (18 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 173

16841 (Howard): 155 (12 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 122 (5 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 117 (8 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 108 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 95 (6 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 78 (5 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 59 (2 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 61 (5 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 57 (3 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 60 (3 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 53 (2 new cases)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 38

16854 (Millheim): 33 (2 new cases)

16872 (Rebersburg): 31 (2 new cases)

16829 (Clarence): 33 (5 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 31 (3 new cases)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 28 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 28 (2 new cases)

16859 (Moshannon): 24 (2 new cases)

16856 (Mingoville): 15

16860 (Munson): 13

16832 (Coburn): 15 (1 new case)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 10

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 10

16852 (Madisonburg): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.