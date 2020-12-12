How to support Centre County restaurants while indoor dining restrictions are in effect 

For the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person indoor dining is prohibited in Pennsylvania, but there are still many ways to support Centre County restaurants.

While indoor dining is banned through Jan. 4, outdoor dining, takeout food service and takeout alcohol sales are permitted under the new restrictions announced Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf. Across Centre County, eateries are also offering delivery and curbside pickup options.

Visit restaurant websites for additional details, changes to hours and information about gift cards.

The list below outlines the services that are available at area restaurants. To add or change something on this list, email cdtnewstips@centredaily.com. This list will be updated at centredaily.com while the restrictions are in effect.

Key

C: Curbside pickup or ordering

DT: Drive-thru

D: Delivery available

O: Online delivery service (GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, etc.)

T: Takeout

Restaurants

American Diner: T

Bees Knees Coffee: D

Bellefonte Wok: T

Big Spring Spirits: C, D

Blonde Bistro: C, T

Bonfatto’s: C, D, O

Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies (Atherton Street): T, D

Brother’s NY Style Pizzeria, Bellefonte: T, D

Brother’s Pizza, Benner Pike: T

Brother’s Pizza, Centre Hall: T

Brother’s Pizza, Hamilton Square, State College: D, O, T

Brother’s Pizza, Wingate: D, T

Brother’s Pizza, Zion: D, O, T

Brown Dog Catering: D, T

Cafe Lemont: C, T

Canyon Pizza: T, D, O

CC Peppers: T

Champs Sports Grill (Atherton Street): D, O, T

Chick-Fil-A: DT, T

Chipotle: T, O

Coldstone Creamery: D, O, T

The Corner Room: D, T

We have been here for 94 years and we will be here for centuries to come! ...As much as we will miss having you in our... Posted by The Corner Room on Friday, December 11, 2020

Cozy Thai Bistro: D, T

Doggie’s Pub: D, T

Domino’s: D, O, T

DP Dough: D, T

Duck Donuts: T

Duffy’s Tavern: T

Dunkin’ Donuts: O, T

Earlystown Diner: T

Per the new regulations we are only permitted to be open for take out orders starting Saturday December12th. Call 364-5099 for takeout, cookie tray orders, or desserts and pies! Posted by Earlystown Diner on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Edible Arrangements: D

Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks: C, T

Faccia Luna Pizzeria: T

Famous Ernie’s Cheesesteaks: O

Federal Taphouse: D, O, T

Four Ways Pub and Eatery: T

Galanga by Cozy Thai: D, T

Gigi’s Southern Table: O, T

Good Intent Cider: D

Governors’ Pub: T

The Greek: O, T

Hello Bistro: D, T

HiWay Pizza (North Atherton Street and West College Avenue): D, T

Hofbrau: T

Home D Pizzeria & Robin Hood Brewing Co.: T

Honeybaked Ham Co.: T

Hublersburg Inn: T

India Pavilion: O, T

IngleBean Coffee House: T

Insomnia Cookies: O, T

Irving’s: C, T

Jim’s Italian Cuisine: T

John’s Shanghai: O, T

Juana’s: D, T

Jersey Mike’s Subs: D, O, T

Jimmy John’s: D, O, T

Kamrai Thai and Sushi House: T

Kelly’s Steak and Seafood: C, T

DINE-IN UPDATE Today, Friday, Dec. 11 is our last day for dine-in service for the year -- thru Jan. 4 -- due to... Posted by Kelly's Steak and Seafood on Friday, December 11, 2020

Kimchi Korean Restaurant: T

Kitchen Witch Cafe: T

Local Whiskey: C, T

Lychee Chinese Restaurant: D, T

Maine Bay & Berry: T

Maki Yaki: O, T

Margarita’s Pizza: C, T

Maria’s Italian Restaurant and Pizza: O, T

Maxx Ramen: T

Mercato Mio: O,T

Noodles & Company: O, T

Old Farmhouse Eatery: D, T

Original Waffle Shop (West College Avenue): T

Otto’s Pub and Brewery: C, T

Panda Express: DT, O, T

Perkins: D, O, T

Pho 11 Vietnamese Restaurant: D, T

Pizza Hut: D, T

Pizza Mia: D, T

P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill: C, T

Primanti Bros.: O, T

Pump Station Cafe: DT, O

Our drive thru is open!! Starting tomorrow, Saturday 12/12/20 we will be drive thru only due to Wolf’s latest... Posted by Pump Station Cafe on Friday, December 11, 2020

Qdoba: O, T

RE Farm Cafe: T

Rey Azteca: C, T

Rony’s Place Restaurant and Pizzeria: D, T

Roots Natural Kitchen: O, T

Rosie’s Pierogies: food truck available

Rothrock Coffee: T

Saint’s Cafe: T

Beginning Saturday 12/12 we will be operating out of our Take Away Window. Our hours and positive energy will remain the... Posted by Saint's Cafe on Friday, December 11, 2020

Snap Custom Pizza: O, T

Sowers Harvest Cafe: O, T

State Burger Co.: T

Subway (West College Avenue, East College Avenue, Burrowes Street, South Atherton Street): O, T

Texas Roadhouse: C, T

Troy’s Philadelphia Style Hoagies: C, D, T

Quaker Steak and Lube: T

Way Fruit Farm: T (no Saturday breakfast served until further notice)

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe: T (normal hours through Dec. 24; closed Dec. 24-Jan. 4; Wednesday community meals for curbside pick-up will continue)

Wings Over Happy Valley: D, T

Yallah Burrito: O, T

Yallah Taco: O, T