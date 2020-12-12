Local
How to support Centre County restaurants while indoor dining restrictions are in effect
For the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person indoor dining is prohibited in Pennsylvania, but there are still many ways to support Centre County restaurants.
While indoor dining is banned through Jan. 4, outdoor dining, takeout food service and takeout alcohol sales are permitted under the new restrictions announced Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf. Across Centre County, eateries are also offering delivery and curbside pickup options.
Visit restaurant websites for additional details, changes to hours and information about gift cards.
The list below outlines the services that are available at area restaurants. To add or change something on this list, email cdtnewstips@centredaily.com. This list will be updated at centredaily.com while the restrictions are in effect.
Key
C: Curbside pickup or ordering
DT: Drive-thru
D: Delivery available
O: Online delivery service (GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, etc.)
T: Takeout
Restaurants
Big Spring Spirits: C, D
Blonde Bistro: C, T
Bonfatto’s: C, D, O
Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies (Atherton Street): T, D
Brother’s NY Style Pizzeria, Bellefonte: T, D
Brother’s Pizza, Benner Pike: T
Brother’s Pizza, Centre Hall: T
Brother’s Pizza, Hamilton Square, State College: D, O, T
Brother’s Pizza, Wingate: D, T
Brother’s Pizza, Zion: D, O, T
Brown Dog Catering: D, T
Cafe Lemont: C, T
Canyon Pizza: T, D, O
CC Peppers: T
Champs Sports Grill (Atherton Street): D, O, T
Chick-Fil-A: DT, T
Chipotle: T, O
Coldstone Creamery: D, O, T
The Corner Room: D, T
Cozy Thai Bistro: D, T
Doggie’s Pub: D, T
Domino’s: D, O, T
DP Dough: D, T
Dunkin’ Donuts: O, T
Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks: C, T
Famous Ernie’s Cheesesteaks: O
Federal Taphouse: D, O, T
The Greek: O, T
Hello Bistro: D, T
HiWay Pizza (North Atherton Street and West College Avenue): D, T
Hofbrau: T
Home D Pizzeria & Robin Hood Brewing Co.: T
India Pavilion: O, T
Insomnia Cookies: O, T
Irving’s: C, T
John’s Shanghai: O, T
Juana’s: D, T
Jersey Mike’s Subs: D, O, T
Jimmy John’s: D, O, T
Kamrai Thai and Sushi House: T
Kelly’s Steak and Seafood: C, T
Local Whiskey: C, T
Lychee Chinese Restaurant: D, T
Maki Yaki: O, T
Margarita’s Pizza: C, T
Maria’s Italian Restaurant and Pizza: O, T
Mercato Mio: O,T
Noodles & Company: O, T
Original Waffle Shop (West College Avenue): T
Otto’s Pub and Brewery: C, T
Panda Express: DT, O, T
Perkins: D, O, T
Pho 11 Vietnamese Restaurant: D, T
Pizza Hut: D, T
Pizza Mia: D, T
P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill: C, T
Primanti Bros.: O, T
Pump Station Cafe: DT, O
Qdoba: O, T
Rey Azteca: C, T
Rony’s Place Restaurant and Pizzeria: D, T
Rosie’s Pierogies: food truck available
Snap Custom Pizza: O, T
Sowers Harvest Cafe: O, T
Subway (West College Avenue, East College Avenue, Burrowes Street, South Atherton Street): O, T
Texas Roadhouse: C, T
Troy’s Philadelphia Style Hoagies: C, D, T
Way Fruit Farm: T (no Saturday breakfast served until further notice)
Webster’s Bookstore Cafe: T (normal hours through Dec. 24; closed Dec. 24-Jan. 4; Wednesday community meals for curbside pick-up will continue)
Yallah Burrito: O, T
Yallah Taco: O, T
Comments