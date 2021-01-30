Jan. 30 update: Centre County adds 125 new COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 5,191

Centre County reported the highest daily total of COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks on Saturday, adding 125 cases.

That brings the county’s total to 11,110 cases since March 20. Overall, there have been 10,276 confirmed cases and 834 probable cases, and 56,707 negative tests.

There have been 193 deaths in the county, with no new fatalities reported Saturday.

The state added 5,191 cases to bring the total to 839,239. There have been 3.61 million negative tests statewide, and 81% of people have recovered statewide.

With 140 additional deaths, there have been 21,602 fatalities across Pennsylvania.

According to the state’s hospitalization dashboard, which includes rehabilitation hospitals, 29 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. One is in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator.

Statewide, there are 3,586 COVID-19 patients with 699 patients in the intensive care unit, the Health Department said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,897 (+54 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,958 (+26)

16803 (State College): 904 (+11)

16686 (Tyrone): 840 (+7)

16802 (University Park): 809 (+2)

16866 (Philipsburg): 672 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 323 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 279 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 248 (+12)

16828 (Centre Hall): 212

16875 (Spring Mills): 213 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 197 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 148

16844 (Julian): 141

16666 (Osceola Mills): 126 (+3)

16853 (Milesburg): 102 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 83

16877 (Warriors Mark): 78 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 67

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16854 (Millheim): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54 (+2)

16872 (Rebersburg): 48

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 42

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16832 (Coburn): 22

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 18

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.