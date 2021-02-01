Feb. 1 update: Centre County adds 225 COVID-19 cases; Pa. exceeds 1 million vaccinations

More than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Pennsylvania, the state Health Department said Monday.

In all, 1.01 million doses have been given to 811,555 people.

In Centre County, 9,698 first doses and 2,300 second doses of the vaccine have been given. In all, 7,398 people in the county have received their first dose (partially covered) and 2,300 people have received both doses (fully covered).

The state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard also showed encouraging trends Monday. Pennsylvania’s positivity rate decreased more than a percentage point and into single digits. The rate fell to 9.3% from the previous week’s reading of 10.5%.

However, Centre County saw an increase in percent positivity: up to 8.9% from 6.6% the week before. Clarion County has the state’s lowest mark at 5.3%, while Forest County remains the highest at 29.8%.

Centre County added 225 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 182 on Sunday and 43 on Monday — to bring the total to 11,335. Of the total, 10,479 cases are confirmed and 856 are probable. There have been 57,049 negative tests.

The state Department of Health lists 193 county deaths as of Monday.

Pennsylvania reported 6,839 cases over a two-day period. With 3,985 cases on Sunday and 2,854 on Monday, the state total rose to 846,078. There have been 3.65 million negative tests and 82% of people have recovered.

Statewide, there have been 21,687 deaths, an increase of 85 from Saturday.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 20 COVID-19 patients between ages 13 and 96, a spokesperson said Monday morning. That’s eight fewer patients than in Friday’s update.

Hospitalizations continue to fall across Pennsylvania. There are 3,370 patients and 695 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,002 (+105 cases since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,003 (+45)

16803 (State College): 917 (+13)

16686 (Tyrone): 853 (+13)

16802 (University Park): 813 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 674 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 328 (+5)

16841 (Howard): 281 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 249 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 216 (+4)

16875 (Spring Mills): 213

16827 (Boalsburg): 203 (+6)

16822 (Beech Creek): 149 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 146 (+5)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 128 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 107 (+5)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 84 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 78

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 69 (+2)

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16854 (Millheim): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 50 (+2)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 43 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28 (+1)

16832 (Coburn): 22

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 18

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16864 (Orviston): 8 (+1)

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.