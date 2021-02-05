Feb. 5 update: Pa. has 4,688 new COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 51, marks 200th death

Centre County reported the 200th COVID-related death Friday along with 51 new cases of the coronavirus.

Cases, which have increased by just double digits each day this month, have reached 11,622 overall (10,750 confirmed and 872 probable). There have been 57,513 negative tests.

The county’s total of COVID-19 deaths increased by one to reach 200.

Pennsylvania, which has reported fewer than 5,000 new cases every day in February so far, saw 4,688 new positives Friday. That brings the case total to 861,674.

The state has seen 22,239 deaths, an increase of 138.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 23 COVID-19 patients between ages 39 and 96, a spokesperson said Friday. That’s an increase of three patients from Thursday’s update.

The hospital has admitted 12 COVID-19 patients this month, Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said Friday in the system’s weekly update. On average, there have been 20 inpatients per day.

“While hospitalizations remain high, the past several weeks have seen COVID inpatient numbers trending lower,” Joshi said.

Statewide, 1.16 million vaccine doses have been administered to 918,210 people. Those totals from the state do not include Philadelphia and federal facilities. In Centre County, 12,468 first doses and 2,775 second doses have been given.

Hospitalizations continued to trend downward across the state Friday, with 86 fewer patients than the previous day. There are 3,138 people being treated with 653 in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,139 (+15)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,032 (+2)

16803 (State College): 954 (+6)

16686 (Tyrone): 869 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 823 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 685 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 343 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 283

16845 (Karthaus): 250 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 222

16875 (Spring Mills): 216

16827 (Boalsburg): 204

16822 (Beech Creek): 152 (+2)

16844 (Julian): 151 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 130 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 108 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 85

16877 (Warriors Mark): 79

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 70

16854 (Millheim): 56 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 43

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 22

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 16

16835 (Unionville): 10

16804 (State College): 9

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.