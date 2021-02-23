Feb. 23 update: Centre County adds 68 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 2,830 new positives

Centre County reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the total to 12,710. Overall, 11,713 cases are confirmed and 997 are probable. There have been 60,643 negative tests.

The state Department of Health continues to list 208 deaths in the county.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 18 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 19 and 84, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s one more patient than in Monday’s update.

Hospitalizations across the state remained basically flat, with an increase of four patients. There are 1,963 people being treated with 418 in intensive care.

Pennsylvania has administered 2.03 million doses of the vaccine to 1.47 million people. In Centre County, 21,899 first doses and 6,022 second doses have been given.

Pennsylvania’s daily case numbers remained low as the state reported 2,830 new cases. The statewide total stands at 917,848. There have been 3.83 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered.

With 97 new fatalities, there have been 23,711 deaths across the state.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,608 (+21)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,161 (+8)

16803 (State College): 1,104 (+9)

16686 (Tyrone): 900 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 817 (-1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 727 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 381 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 320

16845 (Karthaus): 254

16828 (Centre Hall): 237

16875 (Spring Mills): 225 (-1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 222

16844 (Julian): 164 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 159 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 146

16853 (Milesburg): 113

16874 (Snow Shoe): 91

16877 (Warriors Mark): 90

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 60 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 58

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 46

16859 (Moshannon): 42 (+2)

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 23

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 23

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16864 (Orviston): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.